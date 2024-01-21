OnePlus is all set to take wraps off the OnePlus 12 Series in India next week. Alongside the device, the company will also announce a wearable device. Here’s everything we know about upcoming OnePlus products.

OnePlus 12 Series India launch date

OnePlus 12 Series will be unveiled on January 23 at 7:30 PM IST. The launch will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Those interested in watching the live launch can head to the company’s YouTube channel and look for the scheduled live. Users can also learn more about the upcoming event on the OnePlus India official website.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R at the event. The company will also bring the OnePlus Bud 2 successor dubbed OnePlus Buds 3. Let’s take a look at the specs and features of these products.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 12 duo will feature an updated design. The OnePlus 12 is expected to have a 6.82-inch punch-hole OLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 12R is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution.

As for the optics, the OnePlus 12 is said to boast a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The rear camera will support 8K video recording similar to the model released in China. Expect a 32MP lens on the front.

The OnePlus 12r, on the other hand, is expected to have a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The main camera on the phone could be resitricted to 4K videos. This one will likely get a 16MP snapper.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and may come with up to 16GB of 24GB of RAM. Expect 512GB or 1TB of maxmum storage. The 12R is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of base RAM and 256GB of storage option.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The OnePlus 12R may have slightly bigger battery sized 5,500mAh, but may not have wireless charging. Although it will likely have the same 100W fast charging tech as the 12.

The duo will run on Android 14 OS with OxygenOS 12 on top. There will be an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Expect other features like stereo speakers, dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, IR blaster, NFC, and more.