FASTag: How to update KYC online before January 31 deadline

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new initiative called ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ to streamline and enhance the efficiency of highway travel in the country. The initiative aims to ensure that only one FASTag is issued per vehicle and that it is linked to the correct registration number and owner details.

The NHAI said that this decision underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to improve travel experiences and administrative processes, paving a step towards enhanced operational transparency and promoting ease and efficiency in transport and mobility services.

The authority has also announced that FASTag users should update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details before the set deadline, January 31, 2024 (Wednesday). All FASTag users are advised to comply as the NHAI recently informed that despite an adequate balance, banks will deactivate or blacklist FASTags that have incomplete KYC updates.

With the deadline approaching today, the NHAI has provided a list of necessary documents for a smooth KYC verification process:

Vehicle Registration Certificate

Driving License

Identify Proof: PAN Card, Voter’s ID Card

Address Proof: Aadhar Card, Passport

Passport-size photographs

If you want to update your KYC for FASTag, here is a step-by-step guide on how to update FASTag KYC.

A step-by-step guide on how to update FASTag KYC

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank-linked/issued authority of one’s FASTag and log in through a registered mobile number.

Step 2: After logging in, go to the “My Profile” section. Click the ‘KYC’ sub-section and update all the required fields by attaching the mandatory ID Proof and Address Proof documents along with your passport size Photo and Address (as per Address Proof).

Step 3: Before submission, tick the ‘Declaration’ to update the KYC.

Step 4: Check FASTag KYC Status: One can check the status of the KYC by logging in through the same bank-linked/issued authority of FASTag or via the official website of FASTag: https://fastag.ihmcl.com by logging in through a registered mobile number and password/OTP-based validation.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection chip for national highways in India, launched by the NHAI in association with the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip affixed to the windscreen of a vehicle that automatically deducts through the prepaid or savings account linked to it when it passes through designated plazas, hence streamlining traffic flow and minimising congestion.