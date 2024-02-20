Vadodara man loses all life savings to online gambling addiction

A man from Vadodara, Gujarat fell victim to online gaming addiction after he lost nearly all of his life savings. Had it not been for his wife who helped him overcome his addiction, the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, would have even suffered the loss of his home and even his family. He also reportedly tried to take his life after he found himself knee-deep in debt and wanted to break free from the habit.

According to the Times of India, not only did the main suffer colossal financial and social damage, but he also lost his job in a senior position in a private company. It began when he pursued online games and later online gambling, but after six months, he found himself addicted to it. Initially, the man would put small amounts of money at stake, but his addiction got the best of him and he began pouring in more money. Within two months, the man lost all his life savings worth crores and even had to mortgage his “posh” house in the Manjalpur area of Vadodara, the report said.

The report cited his wife to say that the man never skipped work, but whenever he was free, online gaming and betting was all he could be found doing. “He used to splurge his entire salary on these apps within a day despite being asked to stay away,” the report quoted the wife as saying. She claimed her husband even sold off his car and a two-wheeler to pay the debts, but when he tried to pawn his house, she “couldn’t take it anymore and asked her in-laws to counsel him.” But the man, who eventually realised his situation, started to threaten to end his life.

His wife, then, called the 181 Abhayam helpline whose counsellors told him about his actions and that he should not take his life. “We explained to him the dangers of online gambling and gaming and asked him to not inflict mental misery on his wife,” said the counsellors.

With several apps now available at the tip of your finger, it is easier than ever to put your valuable assets at stake in greed to earn more. While it is advisable not to engage in such games, doing it sparingly should not cause harm. All online gambling and betting platforms issue occasional advisories about how their users can keep a check on their gambling habits.