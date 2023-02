Embracer Group, the Swedish company that now owns the rights to The Lord of the Rings games after its acquisition of the Middle-earth Enterprises, has announced that it will be releasing five The Lord Of The Rings games between 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, the company confirmed that all of these games are being produced by external partners. Also Read - Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone

The announcement was made in the company's latest earnings report. "In the quarter, Freemode closed the previously announced acquisition Middle-Earth Enterprises. For Freemode, this acquisition has generated a lot of interest among both internal and external partners for the Lord of the Rings IP, across different media formats. There are currently five games in production by external partners, to be released in financial year 2023/24," the earnings report said.

It is worth noting that four of these games have been known to be in development for quite some time now. While Embracer Group hasn't confirmed the details yet, one of these games is expected to be The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is a stealth action-adventure game being developed by Deadalic Entertainment. Earlier, the game was expected to be released in September 2022, but now its release has been pushed to spring or summer of 2023.

The second game in this series is expected to be The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, Electronic Arts, the developer of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, a survival and crafting game by Free Range Games, is expected to be the third game in the series. The fourth game could be an untitled game being developed by Weta Workshop. The fifth game remains a mystery for now.

Embracer Group hasn’t shared a more specific timeline for launch for the individual games yet. But we will keep an eye out for details.

What else?

In addition to this, Embracer Group also confirmed the launch of a number of gaming titles that will launch in 2023. Here are the details:

— Pinball FX developed by Zen Studios — February 16

— After the Fall developed by Vertigo Games (PLAION) is coming to PlayStation VR2 — February 22,

— Chivalry by Deceive Inc and Tripwire — March 21

— Valheim developed by Iron Gate and published by Coffee Stain — On Xbox Game Pass in March.

— Dead Island 2 developed by the internal studio Deep Silver Dambuster (PLAION) — April 21

— Homeworld 3 externally developed by Blackbird Interactive and published by Gearbox — 2023.

— At The Game Awards internally developed by Warhammer 40,000 — December 9

— Space Marine 2 and Remnant 2 — 2023

— Payday 3 by external developer Starbreeze Studios — 2023.