boAt Airdopes Ultra Pro vs pTron Bassbuds Jade vs Noise Air Buds Pro 4: Best earbuds under Rs 2000 to buy now

The earbuds market is filled with a plethora of options, especially when it comes to the budget segment. In the sub-Rs 2,000 price range, you can find a handful of options which offer good audio quality, long battery life, and an IP rating to let them survive a water splash. If you are in the market to buy a new Bluetooth TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000, then you must have encountered these options — boAt Airdopes Ultra Pro, pTron Bassbuds Jade, and Noise Air Buds Pro 4. Also Read: boAt Valour Watch 1R launched with AI Coach, 700+ sports modes: Price, features

But at the same price with more or less similar specifications and features, it can be difficult to choose the best one. To help you, here is a quick comparison between these budget earbuds under Rs 2000 to let you decide which one you should bring home. Also Read: Valentine’s Day gift guide: Best Bluetooth speakers for music-loving couples

boAt Airdopes vs pTron Bassbuds vs Noise Air Buds

Audio

Amongst these, the Noise Air Buds Pro 4 features a 10 mm Driver along with a Spatial Audio experience, while the pTron Bassbuds Jade are more of gaming earbuds with 13mm dynamic speakers and ultra-low latency. The Airdopes Ultra Pro has dual 10mm drivers along with 24-bit Spatial Audio and 60ms low latency.

Connectivity

boAt Airdopes support Bluetooth version 5.3, pTron has Bluetooth 5.0 with 10 meters wireless connectivity, while Noise also offers Bluetooth version 5.3.

Battery and charging

boAt promises to offer 100 hours of playback with its Airdopes Ultra Pro, while the pTron has 40 hours of playback time with the charging case. On the other hand, the Noise Air Buds Pro 4 have only up to 50 hours of playtime.

In terms of charging too, it takes 30 minutes to charge earbuds and 1.5 hours for the boAt earbuds, and similar is the case with the pTron, as it promises to charge in 1.5 hours, while the Noise claims that 10 minutes of charging gives up to 200 minutes of playtime.

Durability

In terms of durability and the IP rating to be specific, the boAt and pTron options offer IPX4, while the Noise has IPX5 to handle water splash. In simple terms, you can easily carry all of these while going to the gym without any worries.

Smart features

In terms of features, the boAt Airdopes Ultra Pro has an ENC mic to let you enjoy clear calls with AI-ENx tech. Moreover, it offers multipoint connectivity to let you switch between phone calls and laptop meetings. Plus, in-ear detection is what enhances the experience.

pTron Bassbuds Jade are more focused towards gaming as they bring Hi-Fidelity Stereo sound quality and dual HD mic for calling.

Talking about the Noise Air Buds Pro 4, it brings Hybrid ANC with up to 40dB to restrict sound while enjoying your music or movie. However, you must note that keeping your ANC on for a longer period can reduce the battery life.

Feature boAt Airdopes Ultra Pro pTron Bassbuds Jade Noise Air Buds Pro 4 Audio Dual 10mm drivers, 24-bit Spatial Audio, 60ms low latency 13mm dynamic drivers, gaming-focused, ultra-low latency 10mm driver, Spatial Audio Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 100 hours Up to 40 hours Up to 50 hours Charging 30 mins (earbuds), ~1.5 hours (case) 1.5 hours 10 mins = 200 mins playback (fast charge) Durability IPX4 IPX4 IPX5 Calling & Features ENC with AI, multipoint connectivity, in-ear detection Dual HD mic, Hi-Fidelity sound Hybrid ANC (up to 40dB)

Which one to buy?

It really depends on what you prioritise. If your focus is ANC and noise isolation, the Noise Air Buds Pro 4 makes more sense. If you’re into gaming and want bigger drivers, pTron is a decent pick.

But if you’re looking for a more all-rounder option with strong battery life, balanced audio, and practical features like multipoint and in-ear detection, the boAt Airdopes Ultra Pro feels like a more complete package in this price range.

FAQs

1. Which of these offers a better battery life?

Out of the three, boAt Airdopes Ultra Pro offers up to 100 hours of playback time on a single charge.

2. Can you use these earbuds during workouts?

Yes, all three come with IP ratings (IPX4/IPX5), making them suitable to wear during workouts.

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3. Do all of these brands offer good customer support?

boAt is one reliable brand that offers a better support network across India.