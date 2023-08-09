The Apple iPhone 14 is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. Despite any sales, it is priced under Rs 70,000, and with card offers it can be purchased for even cheaper. But should you consider buying the device now? Especially when the iPhone 15’s launch is just a month away.

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone, which is usually priced at around Rs 70,000 is now available at Rs 68,999 on Flipkart. That’s not it. Additionally, there’s a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC bank Credit and Debit cards taking the final price down to Rs 64,999. Now, this is a fantastic deal since you get a brand-new iPhone with 128GB of internal storage under Rs 65,000. But is the iPhone 14 worth buying now?

Developing…