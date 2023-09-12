Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale: Amazon is hosting its Mega Electronics Days sale in India. The sale began on September 11 and will end on September 15. It offers up to 65 percent off on smartphones, headphones, and even laptops. Today, we are taking a look at some of the top laptops you can consider purchasing the sale.

READ MORE Amazon Coupons Bonanza offer: Top deals on Tablets

HP’s Victus Gaming laptop is currently being sold for Rs 71,990. It features a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time. It is powered by Intel’s 12th generation Core i5-12450H processor and has Nvidia’s RTX 3050 GPU. It has 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

READ MORE Amazon Grand Onam Sale: Top deals on Smart TVs in the sale

Buy Now

HP’s 14s laptop with model number dq5007TU is now available at Rs 55,990 on Amazon. It has a 14-inch small display with an FHD resolution. It is powered by an Intel Core i5-1240P chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It boots on Windows 11 out of the box.

Buy Now

Dell’s 14-inch laptop with Intel’s i3 processor is up for grabs at 35,990 in the Amazon Mega Electronics sale. The laptop usually sells for Rs 37,990. It has a compact 14-inch display with an FHD resolution. It is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i4-1115G4 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Buy Now

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 is retailing for Rs 39,990 on Amazon. It comes with a lightweight body and features a 15.6-inch FHD display. It is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM. It has 512GB of onboard storage. The laptop boots on Windows 11 and has Office 2021 support for 1 year.

Buy Now

The Victus Gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processor is available for Rs 84,990 in the sale. It has additional bank offers of up to Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. The laptop has a 16.1-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Ryzen 7 7840HS and is paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Buy Now

These are some of the top laptops to consider in the on-going Amazon Mega Electronics sale. As said above, the sale will end on September 15. That said, if you want to purchase a new laptop or electronics, this could be the best time.