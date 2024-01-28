Amazon finds: Best deals on garment steamer

It is important to dress nicely if you want to make a good impression on others. This involves selecting the appropriate outfit for an event and making sure your clothes are well-pressed. While traditional irons are readily available, handheld garment steamers can be useful in certain situations where ironing is tricky. Handheld steamers can effectively remove wrinkles from clothes that can’t be ironed using conventional methods. The best part about garment steamers is that they require no setup to iron clothes and are reasonably priced. If you’re looking to purchase handheld garment steamers this festive season, we’ve found some deals on Amazon that you might be interested in.

Best Amazon deals on handheld garment steamers

XECH Garment Steamer

This is one of the best and most affordable garment steamers available in the market right now. The XECH Garment Steamer is designed for both horizontal and vertical ironing with a 1200W power capacity. The company claims that the device can eliminate wrinkles in seconds with the help of even heat distribution. Its foldable design includes a JetSteam for portability, which enables the steamer to iron pillows, beddings, sofas, chairs, and much more. The XECH Garment Steamer is currently selling for Rs 2,499, significantly lower than the listed price of Rs 4,999.

AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer

The AGARO Signify garment steamer is a versatile product that can be used for both vertical and horizontal steaming on clothes, fabrics, and upholstery to give them a crease-free look. The company claims that the steamer can be used on a wide range of fabrics, including heavily embroidered garments, designer wear, and pleated attires. It has a ceramic-coated steam plate that ensures even heat distribution and fast heating for better results. The steamer also comes with a large detachable water tank. The AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer is currently available for Rs. 2,155, which is a significant discount from its listed price of Rs. 4,290.

Goodscity Garment Steamer

This garment steamer from Goodscity is a versatile tool that can be used to steam-iron clothes and fabrics both vertically and horizontally. It is also lightweight and portable, making it perfect for travel. The steamer features a detachable 230ml water tank and a one-button function that allows you to steam while saving water. Additionally, a blue light at the back of the steamer indicates when it is ready to use. You can currently purchase the Goodscity Garment Steamer for Rs 2,199, instead of the original price of Rs 4,500.