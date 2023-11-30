comscore
  • Amazon finds: Top gadgets that all music lovers must have

If you love music and want gadgets that may enhance your daily experience, then Amazon certainly has a full range of them with discounts over 30 percent.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Nov 30, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Portronics Dash 2 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Mic Speaker 1

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has a range of gadgets for music lovers.
  • These include speakers, earphones, karaoke units, and more.
  • Top gadgets have 33 percent off.

Are you a melophile? Or, an audiophile? Whoever you are, you pretty much know that tech gadgets do enhance the music and audio listening experience and so you probably clicked on this article. Guess what? You are right. That said, we have curated a list of top gadgets that all music lovers can consider.

Saregama Carvaan Hindi – Portable Music Player

Saregama Carvaan Hindi is a cool little speaker for those who like listening to Hindi songs. The portable speaker costs Rs 6,290 and has 5,000 preloaded songs. It comes with a volume controller knob and has three different functions for music finding such as Artists, Modes, and Geetmala. It also has a small display that shows the current song.

Portronics Dash 2 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Mic

While you listen to your favorite track, sometimes you may feel like singing it. For times like that, you can keep the Portronics Dash 2 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke mic with you. The portable Karaoke mic is available at 28 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 3,599. It has a 10W speaker and a microphone. The device is said to offer up to 10 hours of playtime.

JBL Go 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

JBL’s Go 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available at 33 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 2,999. The speaker comes with a fabric design and is waterproof. It is tuned for bass-heavy audio. JBL claims that the device can offer up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge.

These are some of the top gadgets a music lover must have.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

