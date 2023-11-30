Are you a melophile? Or, an audiophile? Whoever you are, you pretty much know that tech gadgets do enhance the music and audio listening experience and so you probably clicked on this article. Guess what? You are right. That said, we have curated a list of top gadgets that all music lovers can consider.

Saregama Carvaan Hindi is a cool little speaker for those who like listening to Hindi songs. The portable speaker costs Rs 6,290 and has 5,000 preloaded songs. It comes with a volume controller knob and has three different functions for music finding such as Artists, Modes, and Geetmala. It also has a small display that shows the current song.

While you listen to your favorite track, sometimes you may feel like singing it. For times like that, you can keep the Portronics Dash 2 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke mic with you. The portable Karaoke mic is available at 28 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 3,599. It has a 10W speaker and a microphone. The device is said to offer up to 10 hours of playtime.

JBL’s Go 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available at 33 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 2,999. The speaker comes with a fabric design and is waterproof. It is tuned for bass-heavy audio. JBL claims that the device can offer up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge.

These are some of the top gadgets a music lover must have.