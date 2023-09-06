TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched in India. The newly launched bike has a new design that is quite different from the existing RTR range. It has some industry-first features such as cruise control, five ride modes, a dynamic twin headlamp, a five-inch TFT cluster with multiway connectivity, a climate control seat, race-tuned dynamic stability control and more. In addition to this, 12 exclusive accessories are offered with the bike. TVS Apache RTR 310 will be available with a Built to Order option so buyers can get it modified according to their unique needs.

TVS Apache RTR 310 price and availability in India

TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in Arsenal Black and Fury Yellow across the country and is priced at Rs 2,43,000 (ex-showroom) in India.

This story is developing.