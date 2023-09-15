Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATC: Mercedes-Benz on Friday unveiled the all-new EQE 500 4MATIC SUV in the Indian market. The all-new electric SUV boasts a stylish design and aerodynamic wheels. Some of the highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz EV include a WLTP-claimed range of 550km, a massive infotainment panel, and a 10-year battery warranty.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV India price

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.39 crore. It comes with an Ease service package that starts at Rs 90,000 for four years with unlimited kms. The Advance Assurance extended warranty package starts at Rs 77,000.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV specs and features

The new electric SUV comes with a stylish and sporty design that is packed with technology features. It has a sealed-off grille on the front and boasts a full-width light bar. The EV has extensive aerodynamic refinements for its body. Mercedes-Benz has streamlined the design with flush door handles, standard rear roof spoiler, and tire spoilers.

It stands on 20-inch wheels that come with air suspension that can raise the height of the SUV by 24mm. Following the dimensions of the vehicle – 4,863mm (L), 1,685mm (H), and 3,030mm wheelbase. It comes with dual motors having a battery of 90.56kWh that can offer a WLTP claimed range of 550km.