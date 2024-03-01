Hero MotoCorp launched the Vida V1 scooter in two variants at launch – Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. The latter was discontinued sometime back. Now, however, it has been relaunched in the country and it is Rs 30,000 cheaper than Vivo V1 Pro. This time around, the scooter is available with benefits like FAME II subsidy and a portable charger free of cost. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and features.

Hero Vida V1 Plus India price, offers, and availability

The Hero Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh in the country, which is almost Rs 30,000 less than the top variant. For comparison, the Vida V1 Pro costs Rs 1.46 lakh.

The new V1 Plus comes with a FAME II subsidy benefit and also ships with a portable charger. Additionally, there is a state government subsidy as well. In New Delhi, the scooter’s effective price is Rs 97,800, which is way cheaper when compared to its price in Mumbai – Rs 1.15 lakh.

The Vida V1 Pro is also cheaper with the subsidy priced at Rs 1.26 lakh in New Delhi. Both scooters can now be taken for a test ride, and the V1 Plus can be booked on the company website.

Both scooters are available in five colourways – Mat Pearl White, Mat Sports Red, Mat Abrax Orange, Mat Cyan, and Black.

Hero Vida V1 Plus features

The Hero Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro look the same and there’s no cosmetic change in the newly launched former. They both have a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity. There’s an LED lighting setup on both models.

The internals differ in both scooters. The Plus variant packs a 3.44kWh battery that is claimed to offer a range of 100km on a single charge. The battery charges from 0 percent to 80 percent in just 65 minutes, as claimed by Hero. The Pro model has a 3.94kWh battery unit and a 110km promised real-world range.

The duo is powered by a 6kW electric motor that offers a top speed of 80km/h. Both scooters can go from 0km/h to 40km/h in 3.4 seconds. They come with multiple ride modes. Other features of the scooters include a two-way throttle for reverse, an anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, cruise control, regenerative assistance, and others.

The Vida V1 Plus electric scooter will rival the Ola S1 Air (currently available at Rs 1.04 lakh), Ather 450S (Rs 1.09 lakh), and Bajaj Chetak Urbane (Rs 1.15 lakh).