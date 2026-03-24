This Google feature lets you check suspicious tax messages in seconds

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 24, 2026, 01:22 PM (IST)
Tax season usually brings a spike in scam messages. These often show up as SMS alerts, WhatsApp forwards, emails, or even ads claiming quick refunds or urgent tax issues. The motive is to create panic or excitement so that you act fast. According to Google, fraud attempts have seen a sharp rise, with tax-related scams becoming one of the most common tactics. Also Read: India to train 15000 creators in AI: Collaboration with Google and YouTube
To deal with this, Google has a couple of tools like Circle to Search and Google Lens that let users quickly check whether a message looks suspicious, without leaving the app they are using. Also Read: Google Pixel 10 gets major price cut on Amazon, drops below Rs 70,000
Circle to Search is already available on select Android devices. The feature lets you check anything on your screen by simply highlighting it. Instead of copying text or switching apps, you can just circle a message or link and let Google analyse it. Also Read: Google is rewriting headlines in Search using AI, and publishers are not happy
During tax season, this becomes useful for messages that claim things like:
These are common formats used in scams. With Circle to Search, the system scans the text and gives a quick overview, pointing out possible red flags such as urgency, unknown sources, or unrealistic claims. This comes from guidance shared by Googl around its scam detection tools.
Using this features does not take much effort and works directly on your Android phone.
You will see a short summary on the screen, which can help you understand if the message looks risky or not.
Lens will scan the content and show related results or context that can help you verify it.
Scammers are not just sending random messages anymore. They are copying real formats used by banks, tax departments, and financial apps. Many messages look convincing at first glance. Google notes that searches related to tax security and protection tools have gone up recently, showing that more people are actively trying to verify such messages.
The advantage with Circle to Search is that it works directly inside apps. You do not have to leave WhatsApp, Messages, or social media to check something. This reduces the chances of clicking on a risky link in the first place.
Even with these tools, basic precautions still matter. If a message asks for personal details, payment, or login information, it is better to pause and verify. Avoid clicking on links right away, especially when there is a sense of urgency.
Circle to Search and Lens do not block scams on their own, but they give you a quick way to check what you are seeing. During a time like tax season, where such messages are more frequent, that extra step can help avoid mistakes.
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