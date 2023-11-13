With more than a month of Apple iPhone 15 and iOS 17’s release, news for the 2024-due iPhone 16 and iOS 18 is already here. The latest piece of information comes from the Journalist Mark Gurman. He shed light on Apple’s plans to work on the next iOS version’s performance and its aim to bring generative AI features. He also gave significantly vague information about the next iPhone.

Apple’s next iOS version to challenge Google and OpenAI

Gurman reported that Apple has decided to freeze its development work for the upcoming software versions, such as the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS 15. This pause is attributed to fixing the performance of these versions. Apple appears to bet big on the next iOS version, which is said to be ‘ambitious’.

The journalist calls it groundbreaking as Apple will not only fix the underlying performance of the next iOS version but also bring a major change. iOS 18 may come with AI features to compete with other giants like Google and OpenAI.

Since these features might be in the upcoming iOS, they will evidently arrive in the next iPhones, i.e. the iPhone 16 lineup. While that’s some good news, there’s a bad news as well. The next iPhone 16 is said to have no major hardware advancements, as per Gurman. And so, Apple is reportedly focusing more on software for next year than hardware.

“The iOS update also needs to be extra-impressive because the iPhone 16’s hardware won’t have any major advances next year. So Apple is banking on the software to sell people on the new models.”

It’s good to see Apple pausing the iOS 18’s development alongside other OS versions, so that it gets time to fix bugs and improve their performances. But this may delay its launch, which is expected to happen in June at the WWDC event next year.

Note that none of these things are confirmed by Apple yet. That said, do take the information with a pinch of salt. If the information is to be believed, we will at least get some major software changes next year. Now it remains to be seen if Apple will keep these rumored AI features restricted to the next iPhones or also roll them out to some of the existing models.

For the unversed, Google’s Pixel 8 series is packed with AI features. Google is so confident in its AI tech that it directly compared some AI features with the latest iPhone. For instance, Google’s Video Boost feature, which will arrive to Pixel 8 Pro users in December, is said to offer better end results for video than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.