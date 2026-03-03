How to create Happy Holi images to share on Instagram, WhatsApp: 5 quick prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini here

Holi is not just about colours anymore. It’s also about what you post, what you share, and how creative your wishes look on Instagram and WhatsApp. And let’s be honest, forwarding the same old “Happy Holi” message every year feels a little lazy.

If you want something more personal this time, AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini can actually help. With the right prompt, you can generate customised wishes, captions, and even image ideas in seconds. You don’t need design skills; all you need is the right words.

How to create Holi images with AI

If you are excited to share interesting and unique Holi images and wishes, you can quickly make it via AI tools. Here are the steps to create Holi images:

Open an AI image tool like Gemini or ChatGPT. Make sure to login with your Google account.

On Gemini, click “Create Image” and in ChatGPT, go to the Images section.

Now, type a clear prompt to create an image. For example, “Create a vibrant Holi festival image with people playing with gulal, bright colours in the air, natural daylight, festive Indian background, high resolution. Write Happy Holi in bold in the middle-top.”

Add details, mention whether you want it realistic, cartoon-style, minimal, or aesthetic.

Download the image and add your name or message before posting.

Holi wishes and posters AI prompts

Here are five quick prompts you can copy-paste and use.

Holi Greeting Card

Prompt: Design a modern and minimal Holi greeting card with soft pastel colours, subtle gulal texture in the background, and the text “Happy Holi from (Your Name Here)” in clean typography. Keep it aesthetic and WhatsApp share-friendly.

Cartoon-Style Holi Illustration

Prompt: Create a cute cartoon-style Holi illustration with animated characters playing with colours, water balloons, bright smiling faces, colourful background, playful and fun vibe, high resolution.

Couple-Themed Holi

Prompt: Create a romantic Holi image of a couple smiling and applying gulal on each other, soft sunlight, colourful background, natural candid photography style, festive Indian setting, high resolution.

Professional / Corporate Holi Post

Prompt: Design a professional Holi greeting image with elegant colour splashes, clean layout, subtle festive elements, and text space in the center. Corporate-friendly design, modern typography style, high resolution.

Holi with your name embedded

Prompt: Create a vibrant Holi festival image with colourful powder clouds and festive background. Add the text “Happy Holi – From (Your Name)” in stylish handwritten font. Instagram profile picture friendly, circular-safe design, high resolution.