Google Bard become Gemini: Google has officially renamed its AI-based assistant, Google Bard, as Gemini. The development follows months of speculations and has been done to honour its most advanced large language model (LLM) of the same name. “Our mission with Bard has always been to give you direct access to our AI models, and Gemini represents our most capable family of models. To reflect this, Bard will now simply be known as Gemini,” Google wrote in a blog post announcing the change.

In addition to renaming Bard as Gemini, Google announced that it is bringing Gemini to mobile devices via dedicated Android and iOS apps. The company also announced Gemini Advanced, which brings the most advanced capabilities of the AI assistant to users as a paid premium plan.

This story is developing….