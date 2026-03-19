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Telegram Tips: How to Share Large Files Easily

Want to send big videos or documents on Telegram? Here is how large file sharing works on the app.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Mar 19, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)

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Send Large Files on Telegram

Need to send a big video, document, or folder on Telegram? Here is a simple guide that shows how large file sharing works on the app.

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Telegram Supports Large Files

Telegram lets users send large files directly in chats, which is useful for videos, PDFs, documents, and other heavy files.

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Open Any Chat First

Go to the chat where you want to send the file. Then tap the attachment icon to get started.

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Choose File or Document

Select the file from your phone storage. You can send videos, images, PDFs, ZIP files, and more through Telegram.

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Send Photos as Files

Want to keep the original quality? Send photos or videos as files instead of regular media to avoid compression.

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Use Stable Internet

Large files take more time to upload, so using a good Wi-Fi connection can make the process easier and faster.

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Try Saved Messages Too

You can also send large files to your Saved Messages chat if you just want to store them for personal use.

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Check Size Before Sending

If the file is too big, Telegram may not send it. In that case, compress it or split it before uploading.